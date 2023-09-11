Bulldogs snatch victory over Elephants with late try
A late intercept try allowed the Border Bulldogs to snatch a 34-28 win over the EP Elephants in a thrilling SA Rugby Under-21 Shield competition clash in East London on Saturday.
After beating the Elephants at the Adcock Stadium in Gqeberha in the first round, Border made it a double over their regional rivals with a last-gasp win at Police Park in East London...
