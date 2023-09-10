Donaldson shines as Australia down Georgia 35-15

Australia's Ben Donaldson scored two tries to fire his side to a comfortable 35-15 bonus-point victory over Georgia in their World Cup opener on Saturday, giving the twice world champions a morale-boosting first win in six tests this year.

Live wire young backs Mark Nawaqanitawase and Jordan Petaia scored early tries to help the Wallabies to a 21-3 halftime lead before fullback Donaldson grabbed a brace to lift the Wallabies out of a second-half lull.

Donaldson, a surprise selection brought into the side primarily for his placekicking, added 15 points from the tee with three penalties and three conversions, missing just one kick from wide out.

“The boys just executed really for the full 80 minutes and in the end it made me look half decent,” said Donaldson.

“I think some of their reserves came in and really brought it to us, we became a bit slow in the second half but I'm proud of the boys.”

Georgia, hoping to add another top tier victim to their tally after wins over Italy and Wales in the last 13 months, battled to the bitter end and scored tries through Luka Ivanishvili and Beka Gigashvili.

Though the Stade de France atmosphere was always going to be subdued compared to Friday's opening night party when the hosts beat the All Blacks, Australia contributed by quickly stifling any chance of the upset the majority of the 75,770 crowd wanted.