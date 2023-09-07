Elephants face mini U21 Shield final against Bulldogs
It will be a mini cup final to decide who finishes top of the south section of the SA Rugby U21 Shield competition when EP's Elephants lock horns with the Border Bulldogs in East London on Saturday.
When the teams met in Gqeberha two weeks ago Border emerged with the bragging rights after a bruising regional derby at the Adcock Stadium...
