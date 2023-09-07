×

Rugby

Boks locked and loaded for opener, says Kolbe

World champions excited to embrace the challenges they face in France

Premium
07 September 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

With their sights firmly fixed on the big prize, the Springboks are locked and loaded and will come flying out of the starting blocks against Scotland in their opening World Cup clash on Sunday, wing Cheslin Kolbe says.

All eyes will be on the world champions and Kolbe is confident SA will be able to deliver the goods against a dangerous Scottish outfit looking to upset the odds at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (5.45pm)...

Latest