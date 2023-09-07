Boks locked and loaded for opener, says Kolbe
World champions excited to embrace the challenges they face in France
With their sights firmly fixed on the big prize, the Springboks are locked and loaded and will come flying out of the starting blocks against Scotland in their opening World Cup clash on Sunday, wing Cheslin Kolbe says.
All eyes will be on the world champions and Kolbe is confident SA will be able to deliver the goods against a dangerous Scottish outfit looking to upset the odds at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (5.45pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.