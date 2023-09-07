‘Ag, it’s just the way we do things’: Nienaber happy to Bok trend and name XV early
The relief across the rugby world is palpable.
The Springboks will go into Sunday's Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland with just six forwards on their bench.
They opted for a more conventional, for them anyway, six/two configuration that means Scotland too can expect a huge forward onslaught from the defending champions on Sunday.
Some rugby pundits questioned the wisdom of a seven/one split as was deployed against the All Blacks in the Boks' most recent outing.
Head coach Jacques Nienaber unveiled his team earlier than anticipated on Wednesday and broke with World Rugby convention that dictates such announcements be made two days before the game.
"Ag, it's just the way we do things. We've always done it this way," he said.
"The players knew the team yesterday [on Tuesday] before first training session. It stops speculation but it will come out anyway.
"We've always been transparent about it. We're getting it out of the way so we can focus fully on Scotland."
That focus also dictates they select players who are in the tiptop range of physical wellbeing. It is for that reason Canan Moodie has had to yield to a hamstring injury, thus breaking the stunning momentum he has built in the Bok jersey.
Moodie, who had shown stunning form this season on the right wing and more recently at outside centre, picked up the niggle in Corsica, which meant he could not fully participate in the training sessions over the last week.
"Against a team like Scotland you can't go with a player who is not 100% fit. He's 98, 95%," Nienaber explained.
It means Jesse Kriel starts at outside centre next to Damian de Allende.
Jasper Wiese was preferred at No 8 ahead of Duane Vermeulen, who will cut a reassuring figure on the bench. The coach noted an eyebrow would not have been raised had it been the other way round.
The Boks also opted for the younger buck at fullback, where Damian Willemse cracked the nod ahead of the more seasoned Willie le Roux, who will be on the bench.
The six/two split will see Le Roux perform backline backup duties along with Grant Williams.
Nienaber explained why Marco van Staden was preferred over Kwagga Smith on the bench after the latter delivered such a compelling performance off the bench against the All Blacks in London.
"He had a fantastic game," Nienaber agreed. "He is probably a little unlucky. They are very close.
"In this specific game, what Marco brings is more suited for Scotland," said the coach about Van Staden's more direct approach.
Also on the bench again is RG Snyman, who is slowly but surely building up the game minutes that made him such a dynamic force at the previous World Cup.
"RG hasn't played a lot," Nienaber reminded. "He's still getting better. He played his first full 80-minute game against Wales. That gave him a lot of confidence. He will build and grow and get better."
The team, of course, also features Faf de Klerk, who will be playing in his 50th Test.
De Klerk's value to the team over the last few years in the Rassie Erasmus/Nienaber era cannot be overstated.
Few understand and implement the Bok blueprint quite like De Klerk.
"Apart from being a brilliant rugby player, Faf is a good character in group. I'm always glad for a player in a milestone game."
Springbok team to face Scotland in Marseille — Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux.
