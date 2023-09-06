Experience to help Quins in Gold Cup, says Brown
Bay side will have a spring in their step for their opening clash against Sishen
Having experience of playing knockout rugby will be useful for Harlequins when they travel to Kathu in the Northern Cape to play Sishen in the African Rainbow Gold Cup on Saturday, president Neville Brown says.
Buoyed by their win over Despatch Oostelikes in the quarterfinals of the EPRU Grand Challenge tournament last week, Harlequins will have a spring in their step for their opening Gold Cup clash...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.