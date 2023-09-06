All Blacks midfield weapon Barrett in doubt for World Cup opener

New Zealand midfielder Jordie Barrett is in doubt for the World Cup opener against France while battling knee soreness.
Barrett, who has proved a revelation at inside centre this season after shifting forward, had not trained this week in the lead-up to Friday's game at Stade de France, All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod said.
“He's had the night off and the day off today,” McLeod told New Zealand media from training in Lyon.
“We’ll have to see how he wakes up tomorrow. He’ll have an assessment before (training) to see where he's at, and we’ll go from there.”
The three-times world champions suffered their worst-ever Test defeat with the recent 35-7 drubbing by SA at Twickenham, having won all four previous tests in 2023.
McLeod said the players were more switched on at camp after the Springboks setback.
“Their ears have been open a lot more, they’ve searched a lot deeper in terms of their execution and understanding of what they have to do, and they want to build to a level they want to play at,” he said.
“The legacy of the jersey means a great deal to the players, and they don’t want to let that down.
“From my knowledge of All Blacks teams, when they lose, they hurt a lot,” he added.
“They don’t like losing and want to rectify it.
“That will be our motivation first and foremost, that’s what we’ve been building towards, and France just adds to that motivation in terms of being the host nation, and one of our great opponents.”
• Ireland forwards Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne will not be available for their Rugby World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday due to injury.
Hooker Sheehan and back-rower Conan have both been struggling with foot injuries, while prop Kilcoyne has been managing a hamstring issue.
“A few guys will not be involved at the weekend,” Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell was quoted as saying by the BBC on Tuesday referring to Sheehan and Conan.
“David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be OK next week.”
O'Connell reported that, apart from those injuries, the team are in good health ahead of the game.
Ireland enter the competition as the top-ranked team in the world.
They take on Romania in Bordeaux in Pool B and they also face Tonga, SA and Scotland.
The 10th edition of the World Cup starts on Friday with hosts France facing New Zealand and concludes on Oct. 28 with the final to be played at Stade De France. — Reuters
