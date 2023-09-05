Scots have trick up sleeve to beat Boks, says coach
We are focused on getting our best performance out against SA — Townsend
Scotland have for months been hatching a canny game plan specifically designed to topple the Springboks and the proof will be in the pudding when the sides collide in Marseille on Sunday, coach Gregor Townsend says.
The table has been set for an intriguing World Cup Group B showdown between outsiders Scotland and champions SA in front of a sell-out 68,000 crowd at the Stade Velodrome (kickoff 5.45pm)...
