Rugby

Scots have trick up sleeve to beat Boks, says coach

We are focused on getting our best performance out against SA — Townsend

05 September 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Scotland have for months been hatching a canny game plan specifically designed to topple the Springboks and the proof will be in the pudding when the sides collide in Marseille on Sunday, coach Gregor Townsend says.

The table has been set for an intriguing World Cup Group B showdown between outsiders Scotland and champions SA in front of a sell-out 68,000 crowd at the Stade Velodrome (kickoff 5.45pm)...

Latest