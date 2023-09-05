Region must back Progress in Gold Cup, says Basson
Excitement mounting before clash with Kimberley Rugby Club in Kariega at weekend
The entire Eastern Cape rugby community must rally around Progress when they kick off their African Rainbow Gold Cup campaign against Kimberley Rugby Club in Kariega on Saturday, president Kosie Basson says.
He expects fans will travel from Gqeberha and surrounding areas to support Progress at the Central Field because it will be the only major match scheduled for the region on Saturday...
