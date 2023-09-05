Grey High enjoyed double success in the second leg of the Frogfoot Sevens rugby tournament at Outeniqua High in George at the weekend as they won both the U15 and U17 divisions.
Despite a wobble in their first match, which they lost to George High 17-12, the U17 team found their rhythm to beat Bridgeton 38-14 and in their final pool match they put Punt High to the sword, winning 26-5.
Grey overcame Marlow 20-0 in the semifinals before a crushing 29-0 victory over Strand High in the final, which saw them return to Gqeberha with the trophy in hand.
Their victory also confirmed their participation in the national finals of the Frogfoot Series, which will take place at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on October 14.
The Grey U15 team won all their pool matches and were particularly dominant against George (55-0) and Strand (55-5).
They were pushed hard by Marlow, but did enough to get past them 19-12.
Grey came up against Langenhoven Gym in the semifinals and secured a comfortable 35-5 win.
They faced Marlow once again in the final, but this time they took control from early on and cruised through to a 45-5 victory.
HeraldLIVE
Grey on song to take U15 and U17 titles in rugby sevens
Image: SUPPLIED
Grey High enjoyed double success in the second leg of the Frogfoot Sevens rugby tournament at Outeniqua High in George at the weekend as they won both the U15 and U17 divisions.
Despite a wobble in their first match, which they lost to George High 17-12, the U17 team found their rhythm to beat Bridgeton 38-14 and in their final pool match they put Punt High to the sword, winning 26-5.
Grey overcame Marlow 20-0 in the semifinals before a crushing 29-0 victory over Strand High in the final, which saw them return to Gqeberha with the trophy in hand.
Their victory also confirmed their participation in the national finals of the Frogfoot Series, which will take place at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on October 14.
The Grey U15 team won all their pool matches and were particularly dominant against George (55-0) and Strand (55-5).
They were pushed hard by Marlow, but did enough to get past them 19-12.
Grey came up against Langenhoven Gym in the semifinals and secured a comfortable 35-5 win.
They faced Marlow once again in the final, but this time they took control from early on and cruised through to a 45-5 victory.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby