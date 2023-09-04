Boks face tactical duel against Scotland, says Rassie
SA will have to be at their best to overcome Townsend’s men in crunch World Cup opener
The Springboks must be firing on all cylinders if they want to overcome a powerful Scotland side who will be expertly prepared for battle by coach Gregor Townsend, SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, said.
The countdown clock is ticking towards SA’s World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday and Erasmus is expecting a titanic battle (kickoff 5.45pm)...
