Progress at home to Kimberley in Gold Cup opener
Progress and Harlequins will be carrying EP's flag when the revamped national club rugby competition the African Rainbow Gold Cup kicks off this weekend.
Kariega's Progress start their campaign with a home match against Kimberley Rugby Club at the Central Field in Kariega and Harlequins travel to play Griquas-based outfit Sishen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.