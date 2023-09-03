Harlequins down Oostelikes in quarterfinal battle

Harlequins lived up to their motto of never quitting when they secured a berth in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby semifinals by edging a brave Despatch Oostelikes side 22-19 at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
Thanks to their hard-earned victory, Harlequins progressed to face unbeaten Kruisfontein United in a semifinal that will be played in Humansdorp on a date yet to be decided.
After losing to the Madibaz in the 2022 semifinals, Harlequins are determined to go all the way and lift the coveted trophy in 2023.
Kruisfontein powered their way into the last four when they beat tenacious Alexandria outfit Trying Stars 28-10 at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.
It was a 15th straight win for Kruisfontein who have been in unbeatable form thanks to their exciting brand of running rugby which has reaped rich rewards.
In the other semifinal, Progress and Gardens will slug it out in an exciting last-four pairing after they won their respective quarterfinals.
Progress thrashed Park 50-11 at the Central Field in Kariega and a fired-up Gardens side scored a thrilling win 27-24 over the Madibaz at the NMU campus in Gqeberha.
EP officials have not released a date for the Grand Challenge semis, because Progress and Harlequins are playing their opening matches in the national Gold Cup club tournament on Saturday.
Harlequins president Neville Brown says his team have the squad and depth to go all the way and lift the Grand Challenge trophy.
“The Harlequins team and entire family are very happy with our quarterfinal win over Oostelikes, he said.
“The game was played in a good spirit and our guys prepared very well for the game.
“Harlequins never expected a walk in the park and we knew Oostelikes would be highly motivated and they have a top coach (Mervin Samuels).
“The Oostelikes supporters came in big numbers from Daleview and they packed out the Adcock Stadium, but Harlequins stuck to their mission on the field and that was to win the game.
“Harlequins also have the Gold Cup coming up which is coinciding with the playoffs.”
Gardens produced a superb display to topple the students in a riveting clash at the Madibaz Stadium in front of a big crowd.
Ahead of the showdown Madibaz coach David Manuel said his team would be wary of a Gardens outfit who were an unknown quantity to the students.
The Madibaz led 20-16 at halftime but were unable to hang on to their narrow advantage against a Gardens outfit that delivered a strong second-half showing.
Earlier in the season Gardens coach Leon Nicolaai said his team were in it to win it and he would have been delighted by their display against the students.
“Our game plan starts with being faster and stronger in contact,” he said.
“Gardens pride ourselves on defence and I firmly believe that if you defend well you can win any game.
“So that is where we start and end at Gardens.”
it was one-way traffic at the Central field when a rampant Progress side put 50 points past Park in a try-fest in Kariega.
The Londt Park side fell apart in the second half after having a player red-carded just before halftime.
Quarterfinal results: Kruisfontein United 28 Trying Stars 10, Progress 50 Park 11, Harlequins 22 Despatch Oostelikes 19, NMU Madibaz 24 Gardens 27.
Semifinals (date still to be decided on): Progress vs Gardens (Central Field), Kruisfontein United vs Harlequins (Sport Complex, Humansdorp).
