×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP Elephants bounce back with U21 Shield win

Premium
03 September 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

After being beaten by the Border Bulldogs in their previous match, the EP Elephants bounced back with a narrow 38-33 win over the Boland Cavaliers in a SA Rugby Under-21 Shield South clash on Saturday.

The victory in Wellington means EP achieved a double over the Cavaliers after beating them 46-8 in a first-round match in Gqeberha...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest