EP Elephants bounce back with U21 Shield win
After being beaten by the Border Bulldogs in their previous match, the EP Elephants bounced back with a narrow 38-33 win over the Boland Cavaliers in a SA Rugby Under-21 Shield South clash on Saturday.
The victory in Wellington means EP achieved a double over the Cavaliers after beating them 46-8 in a first-round match in Gqeberha...
