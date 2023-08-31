Madibaz wary of dark horses Gardens
Last-eight showdown at campus expected to produce fireworks
The NMU Madibaz are wary of dark horses Gardens and will prepare well for what promises to be an engrossing EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby quarterfinal on Saturday, coach David Manuel says.
Kariega club Gardens, who ended second in Group B, have been keeping their cards too close to their chest ahead of a last-eight showdown likely to produce fireworks...
