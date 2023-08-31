Baby Elephants can’t afford another Shield loss
In a competition that can be likened more to a sprint than a marathon, there will be no margin for error when EP’s Elephants face the Boland Cavaliers in a SA Rugby Under-21 Shield South clash on Saturday.
After losing their unbeaten record when they were defeated 23-10 by the Border Bulldogs at the Adcock Stadium last week, EP will be desperate to get back on the winning track...
