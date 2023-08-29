If a first defeat by Fiji was not bad enough, England have also fallen behind the Pacific Islanders in the World Rugby rankings, with Steve Borthwick's side dropping to eighth — their joint-lowest ever position.
England, who begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina on September 9, were beaten 30-22 by Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday to drop two places in the rankings from sixth.
They were last ranked eighth in 2015 after their early World Cup exit on home soil.
Fiji moved up two places to seventh and Argentina also went past England up to sixth spot after their crushing 62-3 win over Spain.
SA and France moved up to second and third behind top-ranked Ireland after wins over New Zealand and Australia, with the All Blacks dropping two places to fourth and the Wallabies down from eighth to ninth.
Scotland and Wales remained fifth and 10th respectively.
The top four teams — Ireland, SA, France and New Zealand — are separated by less than three ranking points.
The World Cup runs from September 8 to October 28 in France.
The rankings are: 1 Ireland 91.82, 2 SA 91.08, 3 France 89.22, 4 New Zealand 89.06, 5 Scotland 84.01, 6 Argentina 80.86, 7 Fiji 80.28, 8 England 79.95, 9 Australia 79.87, 10 Wales 78.26 — Reuters
England hit rankings low ahead of World Cup
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
