Boks must sharpen up on discipline, says Duane
Sharpening up on discipline and fixing aspects of their game that did not go according to plan will be focus points for the Springboks during a World Cup training camp in Corsica this week, Duane Vermeulen says.
After thrashing the All Blacks in London, the Boks flew to Corsica where they will train before leaving for their World Cup base in Toulon on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.