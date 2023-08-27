Madibaz storm into Grand Challenge quarterfinals
Playing with power and precision the NMU Madibaz stormed into the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby quarterfinals when they beat Kirkwood 34-14 in their decisive final group game on Saturday.
Thanks to this win on the road, the students will have the advantage of the home quarterfinal when they face a dangerous and ambitious Gardens outfit at the NMU campus on Saturday...
