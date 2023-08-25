Record-breaking Boks flex muscles to crush All Blacks at Twickenham

SA will march to the Rugby World Cup with the biggest spring in their step after recording their biggest win over their greatest rivals at Twickenham on Friday night.

On a dark night for All Blacks rugby, the Springboks ran out 35-7 winners eclipsing the 17-0 victory of Phil Mostert's side in Durban in 1928.

The Bok forwards laid the foundation deep in the boiler room in the first half and there were times in the second they must have felt on Cloud Nine.

While the Boks would have done their RWC credentials no harm, the All Blacks have a lot to ponder before they take on France on September 8.

Rarely has their pack spent so much time in retreat, or have been so poorly disciplined.

Scott Barrett's cheap shot swinging arm to the head of a low-lying Malcolm Marx, who was not influencing play bordered thuggery.