Rugby

Young guns give Boks new energy, says Mapimpi

Warm-up match will be played at full throttle — Eben Etzebeth

Premium
24 August 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

A new generation of brilliant young guns has given the Springboks added energy in the back division ahead of Friday's World Cup warm-up against the All Blacks, wing Makazole Mapimpi says.

Mapimpi gets another opportunity to add to his imposing try tally when he faces New Zealand in what promises to be a bruising battle at Twickenham in London (kickoff 8.30pm)...

