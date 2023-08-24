Derby bragging rights at stake for Baby Elephants
Regional derby bragging rights and precious log points will be at stake when the unbeaten EP Elephants face the Border Bulldogs in a SA Rugby U21 Shield South clash at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
EP remained on top of the log standings when they powered their way to an impressive 46-8 win over the Boland Cavaliers at the Adcock Stadium last Saturday...
