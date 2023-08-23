×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks will fix earlier All Blacks mistakes, says Arendse

Friday’s SA squad closer to World Cup choice

Premium
23 August 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Fixing mistakes they made when they lost to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship will be a priority for the Springboks when they face their old foes in a World Cup warm-up on Friday, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse says.

In Auckland, the Boks trailed 17-0 after 16 minutes and that sluggish start resulted in them having to play catch-up rugby against the All Blacks when they lost 35-20 in July...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
What to expect from BRICS summit in SA

Latest