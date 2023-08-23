Boks will fix earlier All Blacks mistakes, says Arendse
Friday’s SA squad closer to World Cup choice
Fixing mistakes they made when they lost to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship will be a priority for the Springboks when they face their old foes in a World Cup warm-up on Friday, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse says.
In Auckland, the Boks trailed 17-0 after 16 minutes and that sluggish start resulted in them having to play catch-up rugby against the All Blacks when they lost 35-20 in July...
