Rugby

EP rugby ref verbally abused by club official

Complaint lodged against Joubertina representative

Premium
22 August 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Concerned rugby officials had to come to the rescue of a referee after he was continually sworn at and insulted during a fiery EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby match between Star of Hope and Joubertina United.

The ongoing unhappiness in EP Rugby circles regarding the abuse of referees escalated when irate whistleman Mzo Sotyana lodged a complaint about foul verbal abuse...

