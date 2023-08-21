Park see off Star of Hope in hard-fought playoff decider
Quarterfinal berth secured after 21-10 victory over Kariega side
Playing with fire and passion, Park nailed down a berth in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby quarterfinals when they outmuscled Star of Hope 21-10 in a gritty battle at Londt Park on Saturday.
It was a must-win clash for Park and they rose to the challenge against a combative Star of Hope outfit who fought tenaciously in a bruising contest where tempers boiled over at times...
