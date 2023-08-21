Bok flyer Moodie fires warning to All Blacks

Versatile Springbok back division flyer Canan Moodie fired off an ominous incoming try alert warning to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at Twickenham in London.
The 20-year-old Bok try machine was in sizzling form with two five-pointers when the Boks ran Wales ragged in front of 75,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.
Now Moodie is hungry for more and wants to make the most of every opportunity he gets ahead of the Boks’ World Cup opener against Scotland on September 10.
After dazzling on the wing against Wales, Moodie will play at centre against the All Blacks in a reshuffled Bok side.
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight personnel changes — and one positional switch — to his starting line-up for the final warm-up game.
Flyhalf Manie Libbok and Moodie also start again — though Moodie switches from wing to outside centre.
Faf de Klerk returns at scrumhalf in a new halfback pair, while there are new combinations elsewhere as Nienaber continued to carefully manage game time among the squad.
Moodie said the Boks executed their game plan to perfection when they hammered the Welsh Dragons 52-16.
The man with jet feet, who was still in school when the Boks won the World Cup in Japan, showed off his killer instinct during the demolition of Wales.
It was the Boks’ biggest win over Wales in Cardiff (eclipsing a 34-12 victory in 2007) and featured their most points in the Welsh capital (previous best 38) as the team delivered a five-star display.
“We knew it would be a tough one coming here to the Principality Stadium even though Wales had a lot of changes to their starting line-up,” Moodie said.
“The Boks had a plan and we executed it.
“Fortunately, I have the backing of the coaches and my teammates so I just go out there and be myself and play to the best of my ability.
“When the World Cup squad was announced it was amazing because four years ago I was still at school.
“Four years ago I would have given everything to be here, so now I want to play at my best.
“I want to make the most of every opportunity I get and have lots of competition with word class wingers.
“This brings out the best in you.”
Nienaber said the Boks would face a different challenge against the All Backs.
“New Zealand play a high-tempo game, and they turn on the intensity from the starting whistle as they showed in Auckland, so it’s vital that we start well this week,” he said.
“We took the lessons from that match, and we’ve built good momentum since, so this will be a fantastic test before we enter our Rugby World Cup campaign.”
“Our objective since the beginning of the season was to strike a balance between performance and managing player load with only six Test matches to get ready for the World Cup, and we are pleased with the way we have developed in that regard.
“In the last five matches, we’ve given everyone, with the exception of the injured players, valuable game time, which is vital going into the World Cup, and we are satisfied with the way we have been building as a team.
“The rivalry between the Springboks and All Blacks is one of the most intense in world rugby, so it’s a great way for us to wrap up our warm-up matches before heading to France for the World Cup.
“This match may be on neutral ground, but we expect it to be as epic as every other Test between the teams.
“They are a quality team with several playmakers and physical forwards, and they’ll give everything on Friday.
“We know what to expect and what we need to do to work our way into a position to get the desired result, so as a team, we need to be ready mentally and physically.”
Springbok team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Jean Kleyn, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Cobus Reinach, 23-Willie le Roux
HeraldLIVE
Bok flyer Moodie fires warning to All Blacks
Coach Nienaber reshuffles SA team to face New Zealand
Rugby writer
Image: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Versatile Springbok back division flyer Canan Moodie fired off an ominous incoming try alert warning to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at Twickenham in London.
The 20-year-old Bok try machine was in sizzling form with two five-pointers when the Boks ran Wales ragged in front of 75,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.
Now Moodie is hungry for more and wants to make the most of every opportunity he gets ahead of the Boks’ World Cup opener against Scotland on September 10.
After dazzling on the wing against Wales, Moodie will play at centre against the All Blacks in a reshuffled Bok side.
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight personnel changes — and one positional switch — to his starting line-up for the final warm-up game.
Flyhalf Manie Libbok and Moodie also start again — though Moodie switches from wing to outside centre.
Faf de Klerk returns at scrumhalf in a new halfback pair, while there are new combinations elsewhere as Nienaber continued to carefully manage game time among the squad.
Moodie said the Boks executed their game plan to perfection when they hammered the Welsh Dragons 52-16.
The man with jet feet, who was still in school when the Boks won the World Cup in Japan, showed off his killer instinct during the demolition of Wales.
It was the Boks’ biggest win over Wales in Cardiff (eclipsing a 34-12 victory in 2007) and featured their most points in the Welsh capital (previous best 38) as the team delivered a five-star display.
“We knew it would be a tough one coming here to the Principality Stadium even though Wales had a lot of changes to their starting line-up,” Moodie said.
“The Boks had a plan and we executed it.
“Fortunately, I have the backing of the coaches and my teammates so I just go out there and be myself and play to the best of my ability.
“When the World Cup squad was announced it was amazing because four years ago I was still at school.
“Four years ago I would have given everything to be here, so now I want to play at my best.
“I want to make the most of every opportunity I get and have lots of competition with word class wingers.
“This brings out the best in you.”
Nienaber said the Boks would face a different challenge against the All Backs.
“New Zealand play a high-tempo game, and they turn on the intensity from the starting whistle as they showed in Auckland, so it’s vital that we start well this week,” he said.
“We took the lessons from that match, and we’ve built good momentum since, so this will be a fantastic test before we enter our Rugby World Cup campaign.”
“Our objective since the beginning of the season was to strike a balance between performance and managing player load with only six Test matches to get ready for the World Cup, and we are pleased with the way we have developed in that regard.
“In the last five matches, we’ve given everyone, with the exception of the injured players, valuable game time, which is vital going into the World Cup, and we are satisfied with the way we have been building as a team.
“The rivalry between the Springboks and All Blacks is one of the most intense in world rugby, so it’s a great way for us to wrap up our warm-up matches before heading to France for the World Cup.
“This match may be on neutral ground, but we expect it to be as epic as every other Test between the teams.
“They are a quality team with several playmakers and physical forwards, and they’ll give everything on Friday.
“We know what to expect and what we need to do to work our way into a position to get the desired result, so as a team, we need to be ready mentally and physically.”
Springbok team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Jean Kleyn, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Cobus Reinach, 23-Willie le Roux
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Sport