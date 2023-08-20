Baby Elephants trample Boland Cavaliers
EP’s Elephants remained on top of the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield South rugby log standings when they stampeded their way to an impressive 46-8 win over the Boland Cavaliers at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
After starting with a convincing 47-22 victory over the SDW Eagles in George last week, the Baby Elephants produced another polished display to maintain their unbeaten record...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.