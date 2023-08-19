×

Rugby

Malherbe excited about Wales clash

Springboks continue their plan to peak at the right time for Rugby World Cup

By SA Rugby Communications - 19 August 2023

Though Saturday’s Test against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff will be a massive battle, it is exactly what the Springboks need to get them into prime shape for the Rugby World Cup, veteran prop Frans Malherbe said on Friday.

The Boks will line up against New Zealand in London next Friday in their final warm-up fixture before departing for a weeklong training camp in Corsica en route to France, where they will initially be based in Toulon...

