Park withdrew from club rugby clash after threats
Side forfeit match against United Barbarians after lack of assurance over safety for players, supporters
Threats of violence after a bad-tempered clash between the sides earlier in the season led to Park pulling out of this past Saturday’s EPRU Grand Challenge fixture against United Barbarians in Patensie, president Peter Bell said...
