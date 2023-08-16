Hendrikse wants to make magic for Boks against Wales
Back from injury and bereavement, ace scrumhalf ready for action in Cardiff
After enduring the heartache of family bereavement and the searing pain of a serious shoulder injury, ace scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse wants to make his return to the Springbok side a joyous occasion when he faces Wales on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who was born in Breidbach near Qonce, says he cannot wait to run onto the field in front of an expected sell-out crowd of 75,000 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (kick-off 4.15pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.