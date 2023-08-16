Former skipper McInally misses out as Scotland name World Cup squad

Scotland selected 15 players with Rugby World Cup experience for next month’s tournament in France when they named their 33-man squad on Wednesday but there was no place for former skipper Stuart McInally.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie captains a squad that features four players who will be appearing at a third World Cup including flyhalf Finn Russell, locks Grant Gilchrist and Richie Gray and 37-year-old front-rower WP Nel.

Scotland are in pool B with the defending champion Springboks, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

Coach Gregor Townsend did not spring any major surprises naming his squad, the announcement coming four days after Scotland’s 30-27 loss in a warm-up Test in France.

The selection is made up of 19 forwards and 14 backs.

Forwards Ritchie, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Scott Cummings and Hamish Watson are also back for another tilt at the World Cup, as are backs Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Blair Kinghorn and the scrumhalf pair of George Horne and Ali Price.