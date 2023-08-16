Captain Siya Kolisi back for Springboks in huge World Cup boost

The Springboks has received a timely boost ahead of the Rugby World Cup after captain Siya Kilosi was named in their starting XV for the warm-up fixture against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, his first appearance for the team this year.

Flanker Kolisi had been a major doubt ahead of the tournament in France after suffering a serious knee injury in April.

But along with replacement prop Ox Nche, who also returns from a spell on the sidelines for a first game in 2023, Kolisi will get the opportunity for much-needed game-time.

The Boks also have a final warm-up fixture against New Zealand in London before they tackle Scotland in a vital Pool B clash at the World Cup on September 10.

“Siya and Ox have been working extremely hard on their rehabilitation and it’s fantastic that everything worked out according to plan to allow us to select them for this match,” Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“They have two matches to build up their match fitness before the World Cup, and though it will be important to manage their load in the match, it’s vital that they return to the field as they are key players in our set-up.”