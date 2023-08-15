Daniel Pienaar end long wait for win over Kariega rivals

Visitors Daniel Pienaar broke a decade-long drought by beating their Kariega rivals Brandwag in their schools rugby clash on Saturday.
Defensively, both teams were on fire but Daniel Pienaar’s relentless pressure had a telling effect.
The visitors also scrummed superbly and competed hard at the breakdowns.
The home team spent the first quarter of the match on attack but after 15 minutes had only one penalty from two attempts to show for their efforts.
When possession came Daniel Pienaar’s way, they wasted little time to get on the board with fullback St Claire Myburgh scoring their first try.
Flyhalf Ikombe Tyatya added a penalty and the home side were left with an uphill battle with a halftime score of 8-3 to Daniel Pienaar.
Daniel Pienaar further tightened their grip on the game when tighthead prop Keanu Barnard scored the next try in the corner early in the second half.
With 18 minutes left on the clock, Brandwag finally scored a try via Jamaine Dampies.
However, the Brandwag spectators’ joy was short-lived as Daniel Pienaar flank De Wet Fourie scored another try barely two minutes later.
Tyatya converted, giving Daniel Pienaar a commanding 20-8 lead.
Brandwag added a bit of respectability to the score when replacement Philip Kapp scored a try after a fortuitous bounce from a loose ball, but with another conversion going astray and only minutes left, Daniel Pienaar’s victory was sealed at 20-13.
Scrumhalf Lu-Crain Muggels kicked one penalty for Brandwag.
For Daniel Pienaar, Tyatya kicked one penalty and one conversion.
• In another clash in Kariega, Graeme College registered a narrow 15-13 win over Muir in their annual derby for the Buco Trophy.
In a game that never reached any great heights due to a high penalty count, Graeme deservedly led 12-0 at halftime through tries by Ayola Mali and Hlombe Keep, and a conversion by Steven du Preez.
Muir came out firing and were the better team in the second half, closing the game to 12-5 before Graeme kicked a penalty to make it a 10-point difference.
But the home side were not done and slotted a penalty and then scored a try in the corner, needing the conversion to go over to draw level.
However, it narrowly missed and Graeme returned home with a hard-earned victory.
Muir’s points came from tries by Hillary Ecaart and Siyolise Mocksini, and a penalty by Lyle Meintjies.
• In a match played at Cillie, the home team crossed for a brilliant try in the first five minutes of the match in the only points of the match to win 7-0 against Victoria Park.
There was some excellent interplay between the backs and forwards after Cillie fullback Ricky Perries received the ball 60m out from a kick downfield.
He sparked the movement by sidestepping his way past a few VP defenders before offloading to flank Yanga Mpulu.
Mpulu continued the move with an outstanding run before passing to centre Hyron Loots, who sent the ball to try-scorer wing Sheldon Mostert.
Perries added the conversion, but in a hard battle until the final whistle, no further points were scored, with both sides solid in defence.
Players who shone for VP were locks Iviwe Dalindyebo and Adam Scharneck, along with flank Siphesihle Goswana and fullback Sinethemba Ndamasa.
For Cillie, captain Vincent Qashani led from the front and received fine support from hooker Neil Seddon, lock Christo Bernardo, scrumhalf Colby Jonas, wing Mostert, centre Loots and fullback Perries.
Daniel Pienaar end long wait for win over Kariega rivals
Graeme claim narrow victory over Muir, Cillie's superb opening try sees them beat Victoria Park
