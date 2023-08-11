Progress not taking Trying Stars game lightly
Fierce forward battle in Alexandria on cards, says coach Ligman
Progress are expecting a tough physical battle up front when they defend their unbeaten EPRU Grand Challenge record against Trying Stars on Saturday, coach Elroy Ligman says.
The Kariega side will be hunting for a 13th consecutive win against a Trying Stars side who will be fired up to burst their bubble in front of their home fans in Alexandria...
