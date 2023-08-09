×

EP Rugby bosses double down on ref safety

Clubs could face disciplinary action for any transgressions

By George Byron - 09 August 2023

With potentially explosive EPRU Grand Challenge and Community Gold Cup knockout matches looming, concerned rugby bosses have laid down the law and doubled down on referee safety and crowd control measures.

Clubs have been warned in a letter from EPRU president Maasdorp Cannon they could face expulsion or suspension if they did not follow strict protocols to ensure crowd control and referee safety...

