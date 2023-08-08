Ithembe control all facets to outplay John Walton

Playing their first rugby match of the term on Saturday, Ithembelihle shrugged off some rustiness to eventually score a runaway 60-7 victory against a gutsy John Walton High outfit at New Brighton Oval.
After 2022’s tough encounter when Ithembe scraped to victory, another close contest was expected.
There was strong resistance from John Walton in the first half on Saturday.
After a few handling errors hampered Ithembe’s running game, they resorted to using their forwards to wear down their opponents but John Walton showed great courage in defence against their bigger rivals.
However, the pressure eventually worked, with big No 8 Bonga Zitshu bursting through several tackles to score close to the poles, with flyhalf Sandile Putulu adding the conversion.
Ithembe went straight on the attack again through a powerful run by prop Attie Yako, and a dropped pass in John Walton’s 22m area saw them scoop up possession to break through for a try under their opponents’ posts, making it 7-7.
It then developed into a battle between John Walton’s speedy backs and Ithembe’s big forwards.
Ithembe No 8 Zitshu had another good run, well supported by flank KV Memanie, and from a ruck the ball went to powerful wing Tinashe Allah, who broke through a few tackles to score an unconverted try.
Down 12-7, John Walton used clever kicks to pin Ithembe back and broke through the midfield after an attacking scrum, only for the try-scoring pass to the wing to be adjudged forward.
They had another opportunity to score when they intercepted a long pass from Putulu, only to be caught by the Ithembe cover defence close to the try line.
Just before halftime, Ithembe centre Siya Davids crashed over for a try converted by Putulu to make the halftime score 19-7.
Ithembe unfortunately lost Allah after he landed badly in a tackle and had to be stretchered off.
Nonetheless, they continued with their forward dominance in the second half, enabling the backs to capitalise on quick ruck ball.
Replacement flyhalf Mbembe Maqoma set up the next try when he stepped past a few opponents for outside centre Yhanga Javu to take the final pass. Mimi Gwintsa added the conversion.
Now it was one-way traffic. John Walton did their best to contain the attack but Ithembe controlled all facets of play and when their opponents fluffed a kickoff, flank Athi Nthangweni grabbed the ball and raced through for a converted try.
From the next kickoff, the forwards took it up again and lock Lwando Gotyana eventually burst over for Gwintsha to convert.
Davids was next to score when hooker Bamdile Sadina set up a ruck from a line-out, enabling the centre to break through from the 10m line for another try converted by Gwintsha.
From another Ithembe attack, with fine passing between backs and forwards, lock Gotyana went over for his second try and wing Mila Mkuzugwe completed the rout when he used his pace to round his opponent.
Accolades must go to John Walton, who never gave up but just could not get through the well-organised Ithembelihle defence.
HeraldLIVE
Ithembe control all facets to outplay John Walton
Image: SUPPLIED
Playing their first rugby match of the term on Saturday, Ithembelihle shrugged off some rustiness to eventually score a runaway 60-7 victory against a gutsy John Walton High outfit at New Brighton Oval.
After 2022’s tough encounter when Ithembe scraped to victory, another close contest was expected.
There was strong resistance from John Walton in the first half on Saturday.
After a few handling errors hampered Ithembe’s running game, they resorted to using their forwards to wear down their opponents but John Walton showed great courage in defence against their bigger rivals.
However, the pressure eventually worked, with big No 8 Bonga Zitshu bursting through several tackles to score close to the poles, with flyhalf Sandile Putulu adding the conversion.
Ithembe went straight on the attack again through a powerful run by prop Attie Yako, and a dropped pass in John Walton’s 22m area saw them scoop up possession to break through for a try under their opponents’ posts, making it 7-7.
It then developed into a battle between John Walton’s speedy backs and Ithembe’s big forwards.
Ithembe No 8 Zitshu had another good run, well supported by flank KV Memanie, and from a ruck the ball went to powerful wing Tinashe Allah, who broke through a few tackles to score an unconverted try.
Down 12-7, John Walton used clever kicks to pin Ithembe back and broke through the midfield after an attacking scrum, only for the try-scoring pass to the wing to be adjudged forward.
They had another opportunity to score when they intercepted a long pass from Putulu, only to be caught by the Ithembe cover defence close to the try line.
Just before halftime, Ithembe centre Siya Davids crashed over for a try converted by Putulu to make the halftime score 19-7.
Ithembe unfortunately lost Allah after he landed badly in a tackle and had to be stretchered off.
Nonetheless, they continued with their forward dominance in the second half, enabling the backs to capitalise on quick ruck ball.
Replacement flyhalf Mbembe Maqoma set up the next try when he stepped past a few opponents for outside centre Yhanga Javu to take the final pass. Mimi Gwintsa added the conversion.
Now it was one-way traffic. John Walton did their best to contain the attack but Ithembe controlled all facets of play and when their opponents fluffed a kickoff, flank Athi Nthangweni grabbed the ball and raced through for a converted try.
From the next kickoff, the forwards took it up again and lock Lwando Gotyana eventually burst over for Gwintsha to convert.
Davids was next to score when hooker Bamdile Sadina set up a ruck from a line-out, enabling the centre to break through from the 10m line for another try converted by Gwintsha.
From another Ithembe attack, with fine passing between backs and forwards, lock Gotyana went over for his second try and wing Mila Mkuzugwe completed the rout when he used his pace to round his opponent.
Accolades must go to John Walton, who never gave up but just could not get through the well-organised Ithembelihle defence.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Sport