Graeme hold off late Queen’s onslaught for narrow rugby win

Graeme College moved up to gear in the second half to turn a deadlock at halftime into a 24-21 victory in a thrilling clash with a courageous Queen’s outfit in their schools rugby fixture in Makhanda on Saturday.
After a scoreline of 14-14 at the break, Graeme started to take control of the game, increasing their tally through a converted try and a penalty by scrumhalf Steven du Preez, to go ahead 24-14.
The home team continued to dominate the match but failed to capitalise on their chances to add to their total.
That almost backfired on them because Queen’s never gave up the fight and closed the gap to three points when they crossed for a converted try with two minutes remaining.
It set up a tense finale and the Queenians went straight back into the attack, only to knock on the ball, followed by the final whistle.
In the first half, Queen’s opened the scoring, but Graeme quickly struck back with a try by Xolisa Mdyesha to make it 7-7.
The visitors took the lead again when slick handling saw them cross for their second try, but Graeme kept in touch through Kenneth Magau to level the match at halftime.
The tries for Queen’s came from hooker Sbonga Mfeya, flyhalf Turshaan Hare and lock Emihle Jaxa, with fullback Mveli Mqulo slotting three conversions.
Graeme will wind up their season this weekend when they travel to Kariega to take on Muir College.
• In Gqeberha, sunny skies, a dry field and a warm atmosphere set the tone for Grey High’s final home match of the season when they took on Muir.
Many will remember the close game at Muir in 2022 and a jittery start by the home side made for a nervous first 10 minutes.
However, Grey were able to keep their composure on defence and opened the scoring through a try by Jon Hobson after a driving maul.
A sweeping move then put Josh Bands over for a try shortly afterwards before Zubenathi Skosana proved the adage that a kick is only as good as its chase as he snaffled a box kick under the nose of the Muir defence to put Kyle Callaghan away for his first try.
Divan Lamprecht converted two of the tries and Grey would be pleased at going into halftime with a 19-0 lead.
While Muir showed spirited resistance during the first half, they were unable to maintain that after the break as Grey took control and began to dominate in all phases of the game.
Hobson scored his second try of the match, before Callaghan, too, crossed for a brace.
Skosana then intercepted close to the Grey line before speeding away for his first try, while Onika Sethosa sprinted in from 50m to score his first try of the match.
Sethosa’s brace came moments later after another impressive period of attack and then Imaani Pemba capped his final match in a Grey first XV jersey by scoring the team’s third maul try with 10 minutes to go.
Liyema Makabane added the finishing touches as Grey pounded their way to a decisive 58-5 victory.
• In a remarkable performance in Humansdorp, home team Nico Malan could hardly put a foot wrong as they outclassed Brandwag 59-3 at the weekend.
This was the highest winning score for the team against their Kariega opponents, with centre Simphiwe Dlamini and SA U18 flyhalf Dominic Malgas leading the way in a clinical performance.
Nico Malan led 24-3 at halftime and their physical ball-carrying proved the big difference between the two teams.
In the face of this onslaught, Brandwag’s Jamiane Dampies and Godwin Fillis tried hard to rally their side.
