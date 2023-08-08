Argentina pick fullback Bogado but gamble with front row at World Cup

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has included rookie fullback Martin Bogado in his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in France but will take only five props as he opted for an extra back in his selection that will travel to France.
Bogado made his Test debut against SA in the 24-13 loss last weekend but has done enough to earn a ticket to the World Cup ahead of more experienced options.
He will compete for a place with Juan Cruz Mallia and potentially Emiliano Boffelli, who can play wing or fullback and is crucial for his accurate boot off the kicking tee.
That is especially so if Cheika sticks with wayward Santiago Carreras at flyhalf, though he also has experienced Nicolas Sanchez, who will go to a fourth World Cup, as an option.
Former Sevens player Rodrigo Isgro also got the nod along with rookie back row Pedro Rubiolo, two players who a few months ago may have said their chances were slim.
There are a trio of scrumhalves in Gonzalo Bertranou, Lautaro Bazan Velez and Tomas Cubelli plus a centre group that includes Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente and Matias Moroni.
The side will be captained by Julian Montoya, one of three hookers along with Agustin Creevy, who became the first Argentine to reach 100 caps last weekend, and Ignacio Ruiz.
But Cheika has taken a gamble with his front row. He has picked tightheads props Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gomez Kodela and Joel Sclavi, but only two looseheads in Thomas Gallo and Eduardo Bello.
Chaparro and Sclavi have played as emergency looseheads and Argentina will bank on their flexibility to cover injuries.
Among the notable absentees are centre Matias Orlando and versatile back Santiago Cordero.
Argentina open their World Cup campaign against England in Marseille on September 9. They also face Japan, Samoa and Chile in Pool D.
Argentina Rugby World Cup squad:
Props: Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello
Hookers: Julian Montoya, Agustin Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz
Locks: Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti
Back row: Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Pedro Rubiolo
Scrumhalves: Gonzalo Bertranou, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Cubelli
Flyhalves: Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez
Centres: Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni
Back three: Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallia, Mateo Carreras, Juan Imhoff, Rodrigo Isgro, Martin Bogado. — Reuters
