Queens rock bottom after 10th straight loss
EP's run of dismal form continued when they crashed to a heavy 39-5 defeat against fellow strugglers the Boland Dames in a SA Rugby Premier Division clash on Saturday.
The Queens, who trailed 15-0 at halftime, were outscored by six tries to one by a rampant Boland side at the Adcock Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.