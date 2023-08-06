×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Kirkwood snatch dramatic win over Oostelikes

Premium
By George Byron - 06 August 2023

Kirkwood breathed fresh life into their fading hopes of snatching a top-three finish in Group D of the EPRU Grand Challenge rugby competition when they pipped arch-rivals Despatch Oostelikes 13-12 on Saturday.

After the teams played out a thrilling 23-23 draw in the first round, the big crowd were treated to another tense battle in which neither side took a backward step during a bruising showdown...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa

Latest