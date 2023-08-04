It’s do or die for EP Queens
EP’s struggling Queens are in rugby’s last-chance saloon and must beat fellow strugglers the Boland Dames on Saturday to have any chance of avoiding ending bottom of the log.
A dismal run of nine straight losses has left the Queens in a precarious position on the SA Rugby Premier Division standings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.