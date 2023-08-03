×

Rugby

Oostelikes braced for desperate Kirkwood

This is going to be a big one, says Despatch side’s coach

Premium
By George Byron - 03 August 2023

The gloves will come off when title-chasing Despatch Oostelikes collide with a desperate Kirkwood outfit in a crunch EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown on Saturday.

Oostelikes coach Mervin Samuels says his team must secure maximum points if they want to keep their hopes of securing a home quarterfinal berth alive...

