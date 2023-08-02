×

Rugby

‘Team Never Quit’ chase Gold Cup rugby glory

Gqeberha outfit join Progress as EP representatives in national club championship

By George Byron - 02 August 2023

Harlequins plan to uphold their hard-earned reputation of being a team that never quits when they battle it out with the country’s best club rugby sides in the SA Rugby Community Gold Cup, president Neville Brown says.

The Gqeberha outfit, dubbed Team Never Quit by their supporters, join Kariega club Progress as EP’s representatives in the national tournament, which will be played on a knockout basis during September...

