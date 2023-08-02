More grunt helps Trying Stars unleash backs, says coach
Small Alexandria team among front-runners in Group A of Grand Challenge
Having more grunt in their pack has helped small-town team Trying Stars become a major force in the EPRU Grand Challenge Club rugby competition, coach Sheldrid Cannon says.
Trying Stars are the pride of the farming town Alexandria which lies about 100km northeast of Gqeberha and is a hotbed of emerging talent...
