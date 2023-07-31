Kruisfontein edge Park in Grand Challenge thriller
Humansdorp side have clear lead in Group C with only three league matches left before quarterfinals
It was billed as a heavyweight contest and the all-action duel between Park and Kruisfontein United lived up to expectations when the two title contenders slugged it out for 80 absorbing minutes on Saturday.
In the end, it was Kruisfontein who emerged triumphant when they edged a never-say-die Park outfit 35-29 in a top-of-the-table EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown at Londt Park...
