Relegation catfight awaits battered Queens in Durban
High stakes in Women's Premier League showdown with Sharks
It will be a relegation catfight when EP’s battered Queens travel to Durban to face fellow strugglers the Sharks in a high-stakes SA Women’s Premier League rugby match on Saturday.
With their Premier League status at stake, the bottom-of-the-log Queens will be desperate to snap a dismal eight-game losing streak that has seen them slide down the table...
