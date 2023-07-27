×

Rugby

Relegation catfight awaits battered Queens in Durban

High stakes in Women's Premier League showdown with Sharks

Premium
By George Byron - 27 July 2023

It will be a relegation catfight when EP’s battered Queens travel to Durban to face fellow strugglers the Sharks in a high-stakes SA Women’s Premier League rugby match on Saturday.

With their Premier League status at stake, the bottom-of-the-log Queens will be desperate to snap a dismal eight-game losing streak that has seen them slide down the table...

