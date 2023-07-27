“You need to find a place where you contribute to make the team better,” he said. “I want to express myself and enjoy myself. But there are 14 other guys with you on the field, and it is not just about Trevor but the whole team.”
That ethos has been developed and strengthened over many years and as Damian de Allende explained, meant the players, even though they may not have had the game time in recent weeks that they would have desired, are quick to reconnect.
“We’ve been playing together as a group for five, six years; there have been guys who’ve retired and others who unfortunately miss out along the way and as a playing group, we play a lot of games as certain combinations but even in training we swap around and get a good feel for each other. That goes a long way so that when you get to a game, you are comfortable and you know what works best for the guy inside and outside you,” said De Allende, who will partner Jesse Kriel at centre at Ellis Park.
The Boks are hoping that the Wallabies can do them a favour a few hours earlier on Saturday by beating the All Blacks and thus keep the door open for another Rugby Championship title. But even if that doesn’t occur, they will want to produce a fitting farewell for what is their final match on these shores before the Rugby World Cup.
Boks’ Nyakane wary of Argentina’s ‘big dogs’
Never mind the quick feet at half back, or the side-stepping splendour on the wings, the Springboks are all too aware that to suppress the Pumas, the dirty work will predominantly be done by the giants up front.
And while some may have already started looking past Saturday and into the distance at what it will take to “bring back Bill” Trevor Nyakane is paying Argentina all due respect.
“You know with Argentina it’s going to be hard, bone on bone, a tough challenge, it’s a game where you need to man up.”
“It’s a very physical pack, they enjoy putting their heads in the dark places, where a lot of people don’t like being. Other teams may go away if you keep imposing yourself physically but Argentina has some inspirational players, big dogs who know the dark arts of the game,” said Nyakane.
It’s an area in which the 35-year-old Nyakane has needed to prosper since making the move to Racing 92 in the French Top 14 league two years ago. In that competition there is no hiding from the darkness — it needs to be welcomed. “It is a very tough league to play in, the teams that hit you the hardest are at 13 and 14 (on the log). That is where you take the biggest shots. I’ve learnt to embrace it, it was tough in the beginning, but I’m enjoying it now.”
He’ll be as familiar with French culture as any of his teammates and while for all of them the big goal is to retain the William Webb Ellis Cup, Nyakane is aware that more hard work awaits.
“There are so many great players in this squad. The competition is at a high level and you have to bring your best every time. When you are not in the match 23, you work as hard as you can and when you get your chance you try to use that opportunity,” he said.
His last appearance for the Boks came off the bench against the Pumas at the Estadio Libertadores de America in Buenos Aires a year ago, as a replacement for Frans Malherbe. It is a similar position that he finds himself in this weekend. However, rather than concern himself with where that may leave him in the prop pecking order, Nyakane displays the same selfless attitude as all his teammates.
