Nico Malan show fighting spirit to topple strong Kingswood outfit

Nico Malan scored two converted tries in the final quarter of the game to snatch a thrilling 26-20 win over tough Makhanda side Kingswood in their schools rugby fixture on Saturday.
Meanwhile, at Pearson High in Summerstrand, another Makhanda school, Graeme College, fought out a real arm-wrestle with the home side, eventually holding on for a 31-29 win in a tense finish.
Playing with a slight wind at their backs in the first half, Nico Malan started extremely well against a Kingswood team which included four EP Craven Week players and four Academy week players.
SA Schools flyhalf Dominic Malgas opened the scoring for Nico Malan after a brilliant line break from fullback Blaine Isaacs.
However, they did not capitalise on the pressure they built and dropped the ball over the tryline shortly after Malgas's try.
Kingswood struggled to get on the board with two missed penalties and then watched as their opponents regained the momentum to score a second try, making the score 12-0.
But the visitors closed the gap when wing Sine Brawen crossed on the halftime hooter to trail 12-5 at the break.
Kingswood used the wind well in the second half and piled on the pressure, but were kept out by outstanding defence from the Nico Malan outfit.
Eventually, after a string of penalties, Kingswood decided to go for the poles and reduced the deficit to 12-8 with a penalty by Praise Matsila.
This was followed by two tries in quick succession from Vizi Labase and Stanley Murangwana, with Matsila kicking a conversion to put them 20-12 in front with 16 minutes remaining.
With Kingswood finding their stride, the writing seemed to be on the wall, but Nico Malan’s blue army had other ideas.
Showing great character and running the ball at every opportunity, they kept up the pressure and after a penalty advantage, scrumhalf Jean Joubert chipped over the ruck for Malgas to chase.
Kingswood knocked it backwards into the in-goal area and in a scrap for the ball, flank Mias Bierman dotted down just in time.
Malgas converted to set up an exciting finish at 20-19 with four minutes remaining.
From the kick-off, Nico Malan launched another attack from deep, eventually kicking it far downfield.
A mid-air collision between two Kingswood players allowed Nico Malan to put pressure on the resulting ruck and flank Hannes Kleinhans, who had an exceptional game, made the turn over and allowed them to charge into the visitors' 22m area.
With time running out, and Nico Malan 5m from the line, they showed some creativity by setting up a maul from a ruck and bulldozed their way over for the match-winning try by Bierman.
Malgas added the conversion to complete a superb comeback for the 26-20 victory.
• Home team Pearson High and Graeme College produced a stunning clash in which both sides had their chances before the Makhanda outfit snatched a 31-29 victory.
The Pearson first team faced what looked like a daunting task with star flank Bhato Hlekani back from SA Schools duty and their three other provincial players leading the charge.
The home side, however, would not go down without a fight, scoring their first try through Kian Rademeyer.
Though Graeme came back with a try of their own, Pearson took a handy 19-7 lead before the visitors crossed again to make it 19-14 at the break.
The lead changed hands often in the second half as the two packs of forwards fought it out in a fiercely contested match.
Despite three yellow cards in the match, one for Pearson and two for Graeme, it was a clean, hard match and home team captain Emile van Dyk played one of his best games of the year.
In the end Graeme took the lead for the final time through a try with five minutes to go and then defended with determination to grab the 31-29 victory.
Graeme’s points came from tries by Kenneth Magau, Soso Sizani (2), Bhato Hlekani and Ncwane Mbanjwa, with Steven du Preez kicking three conversions.
Nico Malan show fighting spirit to topple strong Kingswood outfit
Graeme College hold on for thrilling win over home team Pearson
