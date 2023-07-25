Leader must grab Boks by scruff of neck, says Schalk
When the going gets tough against Argentina on Saturday the Springboks need a leader to step up and grab the team by scruff of the neck, former Bok great Schalk Burger says.
After slumping to an error-riddled 35-20 defeat against the All Blacks in Auckland two weeks ago, the Boks will be looking for redemption against Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday (kickoff 5.05pm)...
