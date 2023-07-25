×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Crippling EP ref strike ends after intense talks

Club rugby fixtures to resume with U21 Andre Rademan Cup semifinals on Wednesday

Premium
By George Byron - 25 July 2023

A crippling strike of EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby matches by disgruntled referees ended after a tense top-level meeting between the whistlemen and EP Rugby executive on Monday night.

Referees pulled the plug and brought the Grand Challenge club rugby competition to a total standstill when they boycotted all 14 matches which had been scheduled for Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest