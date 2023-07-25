Crippling EP ref strike ends after intense talks
Club rugby fixtures to resume with U21 Andre Rademan Cup semifinals on Wednesday
A crippling strike of EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby matches by disgruntled referees ended after a tense top-level meeting between the whistlemen and EP Rugby executive on Monday night.
Referees pulled the plug and brought the Grand Challenge club rugby competition to a total standstill when they boycotted all 14 matches which had been scheduled for Saturday...
